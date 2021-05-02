Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.