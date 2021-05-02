Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Down 28.3% in April

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celsion stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,711,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

