Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Down 28.3% in April

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celsion stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,711,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit