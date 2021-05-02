Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Celsius accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Celsius were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Celsius by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Celsius by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $4,744,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.