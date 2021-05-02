Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Up 10.7%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

