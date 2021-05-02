Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.36

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.36 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 43.19 ($0.56). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 42.70 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,660,990 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £62.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.36.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.