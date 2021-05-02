CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Shares of 200 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

DLR stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

