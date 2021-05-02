CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,588 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in TC Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in TC Energy by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in TC Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TRP stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

