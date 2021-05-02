CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 585 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

