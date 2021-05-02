CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

