CertiK (CTK) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. CertiK has a total market cap of $107.92 million and $12.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00282328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.65 or 0.01123032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747895 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.15 or 1.00000750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,070,800 coins and its circulating supply is 44,607,873 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.