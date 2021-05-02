CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB.A. Edward Jones raised CGI to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$105.50 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$115.67.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.38.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

