Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $682.67

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $682.67 and last traded at $680.62, with a volume of 46248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $669.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $132,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $229,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

