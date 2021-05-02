Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

