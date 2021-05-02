Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.77 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 149.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

