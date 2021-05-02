Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Globe Life worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

NYSE GL opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,150 shares of company stock worth $16,455,919 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

