Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $28,074,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $396,187.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

