Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,022,658 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,658 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Editas Medicine worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 60.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 147.9% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 40.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $105,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.