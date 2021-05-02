Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $30.48 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $426.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

