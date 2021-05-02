Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $4.43

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Chimpion has a total market cap of $140.50 million and $845,511.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $4.43 or 0.00007633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.00875778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.35 or 0.09433664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048400 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.