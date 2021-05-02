China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

OTCMKTS CRHKY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 141.92 and a beta of 0.38.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.