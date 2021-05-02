China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

ZNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ZNH opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

