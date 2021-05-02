Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,319 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 154.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,043 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,196,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

CD opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

