CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. CHS has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $29.58.
About CHS
