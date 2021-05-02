CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. CHS has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $29.58.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.