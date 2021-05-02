Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $171.59 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

