Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.95

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $974.56 million, a PE ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

