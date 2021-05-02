CIBC Increases Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to $36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

