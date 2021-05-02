CIBC Increases Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to $36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

