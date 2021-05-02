CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.15.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

