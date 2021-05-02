Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 470.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,815 shares of company stock worth $2,364,439. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.