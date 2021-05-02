CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the March 31st total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

