Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

