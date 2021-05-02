CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT Group stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

