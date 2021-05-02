Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $510.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.84. Humana has a 1-year low of $364.77 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

