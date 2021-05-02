Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.