Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS WNDLF opened at $133.20 on Friday. Wendel has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

