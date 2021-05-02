Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,669,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

