Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.73 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.43.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

