Clarius Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

