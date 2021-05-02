Clarius Group LLC Invests $18.73 Million in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 120,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,000. TFS Financial accounts for 1.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFS Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

