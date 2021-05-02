Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

