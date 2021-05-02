Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Reaches $4.84 on Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00008538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 60.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $88,909.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00281145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.70 or 0.01133285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.06 or 0.00735416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,672.82 or 0.99932283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

