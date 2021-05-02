ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) were down 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,179,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,854,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

About ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS)

ClickStream Corp. engages in development and implementation mobile application and digital gaming platform. The platform focuses in catering the untapped market of casual users that will spend a few seconds to interact with a platform for free in order to win real money. The company was founded by Frank Magliochetti on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

