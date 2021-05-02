CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 97,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,858. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.