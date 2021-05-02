CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in April

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLST stock remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. 38,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,415. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.
About CLST
