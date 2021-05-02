CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in April

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLST stock remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. 38,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,415. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

