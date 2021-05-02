CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.830-2.870 EPS.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.