Cobak Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,675.00 (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for $8.28 or 0.00014545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $86,675.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.05 or 0.01122291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00735772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.17 or 0.99962248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

