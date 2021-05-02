Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 713.0 days.

Cochlear stock remained flat at $$172.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.58. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.