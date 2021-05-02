CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

