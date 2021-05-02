Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $234 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.93 million.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 1,472,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

