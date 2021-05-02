Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Coles Group stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.
Coles Group Company Profile
