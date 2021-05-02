Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Coles Group stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

