Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 3,334,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Colfax has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.